Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane district; three held

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) Three persons, among them a woman, have been arrested for allegedly drugging a 22-year-old woman and raping her at a birthday party in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in an apartment in the Shirgaon area of Badlapur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the police have arrested the accused, Santosh Shivram Rupavate (40), Shivam Sanjay Raje (23), and Aliska alias Bhumika Ravindra Meshram (20), he said.

Aliska had allegedly invited the victim to her house for her birthday party, and the other two accused were already present there. After the party, the two men started consuming alcohol in the bedroom, the official said.

When the victim got up to leave, she complained of uneasiness, and the accused woman offered her a lemonade, he said.

The drink was allegedly laced with a sedative, and the victim started feeling giddy after consuming it, the official said.

One of the men allegedly raped the victim in the bathroom and left her unconscious, he said.

The accused have been booked under sections 64 (rape) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR ARU