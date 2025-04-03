Woman duped of Rs 1.67 cr by cyber criminals over promise of share trade profits

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was duped of Rs 1.67 crore by online fraudsters who promised her high returns from share trading and IPO subscriptions, a police official said on Thursday.

The woman, who is freelance consultant living in Lokhandwala Complex in Kandivali East, was duped between February 2 and March 14 this year, he added.

"On Wednesday, she approached North Region Cyber Police Station and lodged a complaint, after which a case was registered against four unidentified fraudsters. The woman has told police she is active on various social media platforms, including Instagram. On February 2, she received an advertisement of share trading with a link on Instagram," he said.

"She clicked the link and was added to a WhatsApp group. The accused claimed to be working in one TradeSmart company involved in share trading, block trading and IPO subscriptions. She deposited Rs 1.67 crore but later realised she had been cheated. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act," he added. PTI DC BNM