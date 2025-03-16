Woman duped of Rs 22 lakh by man she met on dating app

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old Delhi-based woman was allegedly raped and defrauded of Rs 22 lakh by a man she met on a dating app, an official said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case on March 10, based on the complaint filed by the woman, a resident of Saket in South Delhi and who employed with a private company.

According to the complaint, the accused, who hails from Punjab, expressed his desire to marry her. He travelled to Delhi and allegedly established a relationship with her under false pretenses and raped her.

The woman alleged that he requested financial help, citing work-related needs. Trusting him, she transferred Rs 22 lakh. But later when she brought up the topic of marriage, he refused and allegedly threatened to leak her private videos.

The woman then approached the police.

An investigation is underway, police said.