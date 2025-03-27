Woman duped of Rs 64 lakh in investment fraud, 7 held

Gurugram, Mar 27 (PTI) Police have arrested seven people for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 64 lakh under the pretext of higher returns upon investment in the stock market, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, transactions of Rs 20 lakh have been frozen.

On February 27, a woman filed a complaint and said that she had been defrauded of Rs 64 lakh under the pretext of higher returns upon investing in the stock market, police said.

During the investigation, the police arrested seven accused from Gurugram on Wednesday.

The police found six among the seven accused received the defrauded amount who then sold their accounts to Shailender for Rs 20,000 each, Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.