Woman Dy SP suspended in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada for financial irregularities

Raipur, Feb 5 (PTI) A woman deputy superintendent of police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district was suspended on Thursday by the state government for alleged financial irregularities, an official said.

An order of the state home department said Deputy SP Kalpana Verma was suspended after a preliminary inquiry report into a complaint received against her revealed she had obtained illegal financial gains during the course of her duty, misused her position and acquired assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

It also cited contradiction in her WhatsApp chats and the statements given by her during the investigation, adding that Verma will be attached to the Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur during the period of her suspension.

The probe began after a Raipur-based businessman filed a complaint with police a few months ago alleging that Verma took money and expensive gifts from him. He also claimed Verma shared confidential information of the department with him.

Verma has denied all the allegations. PTI COR BNM