Woman education dept official caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Indore, Oct 18 (PTI) The Lokayukta police on Friday caught a woman education department official in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a school director, an official said.

Advertisment

Sheela Meravi, project coordinator of the District Education Centre, was caught taking the bribe in her office from Dilip Budhani, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said.

The money was recovered from the dickey of a vehicle of the education department official, he said.

"Budhani runs two schools in the city and has all the permissions required to operate them," the DSP said.

Advertisment

A man had sought information from Meravi's office under the Right to Information (RTI) Act about the students of Budhani's schools appearing in the board examinations of Class 5 and 8.

Meravi is alleged to have been putting undue pressure on Budhani ever since she received the RTI application and demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from him, Baghel said.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the education department official and the accused has not been arrested so far, he added.

Advertisment

The role of the RTI applicant is being probed in this connection, according to him. PTI HWP MAS NP