Woman, elderly man among 3 die after consuming local brew 'mahua' in Chhattisgarh village

Korba (Chhattisgarh), Jun 18 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman and an elderly man, died allegedly after consuming local brew 'mahua' in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Tuesday, police said.

The brew is prepared from the extracts of mahua fruit.

However, the exact cause of the trio's death was yet to be established, they said.

The incident took place in Kotmer village under Kartala police station limits and the deceased were identified as Malti Bai (50), Ram Singh (60) and Bedram (49), a police official said.

The trio consumed locally brewed mahua liquor and subsequently fainted and died, he said, quoting villagers.

On being alerted, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

"Prima facie, it cannot be concluded that they died due to consumption of liquor or food poisoning. The exact cause of the death will be known after their post-mortem report is received," the officer said.