Woman electrocuted in Karnataka

Mangaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was allegedly electrocuted in a village in Belthangady taluka in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Pratiksha Shetty, they said, adding the incident happened in Shibaje village in the Dharmasthala police limits on Thursday evening.

According to police, the woman had stepped out of her house to collect a parcel when she was electrocuted. Pratiksha's father, who was with her, tried to save her but sustained injuries in the process.

She was a resident of Bargula hamlet in Shibaje village, a police official said.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, the official added.

This is the second incident of electrocution this week. Earlier, two autorickshaw drivers had come into contact with a live cable in Pandeshwar in Mangaluru city on Tuesday and died, police said. PTI CORR AMP SS