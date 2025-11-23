Woman electrocuted in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 23 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman died after being electrocuted when she accidentally touched a broken electricity line at Kuthuparamba here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sarojini, a native of Mangattidom and currently residing at Merumbambayi.

According to police, Sarojini was clearing weeds in the compound of a house when the incident occurred.

Around 9.45 am, she came in contact with a broken electricity line passing through the property and was electrocuted.

Local residents who witnessed the incident alerted the Fire and Rescue Service personnel, who disconnected the power supply and rushed her to the hospital.

However, she was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Kuthuparamba police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation.

Police added that the electric line was connected to a pump house and the damaged wire had gone unnoticed.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police added. PTI TBA TBA KH