Woman electrocuted to death by snapped high-tension wire in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was electrocuted to death after she came in contact with a snapped high-tension wire while on her way to the fields here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Sarai Akil police station area.

Kiran Kori, a resident of Imli village, was heading to her fields when she accidentally stepped on a high-tension wire that had snapped and was lying on a field embankment, the police said.

She came in contact with the live wire and was electrocuted on the spot, suffering fatal burns, they said.

Other villagers working in nearby fields informed her family about the incident.

Circle Officer Chail Abhishek Singh said the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

No complaint has been received from the family so far, and legal proceedings are underway, he added.