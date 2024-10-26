Woman electrocuted to death in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A woman was electrocuted to death on the terrace of her house here on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The victim was identified as Sanyogita Yadav (28), a resident of Shahpur Harivansh village, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when she had gone to the terrace of her house for some work. She came in contact with some live electric wire and got electrocuted.

She was alone at home when the incident occurred. When her family returned home, they saw her lying on the ground and rushed her to the Community Health Centre, Lambhua. The doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said.

Advertisment

Sanyogita's husband, Mulayam Yadav, works as a labourer, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, In-charge Inspector of Lambhua police station Akhand Dev Mishra said. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG