Woman employed as PA in Mumbai police cheated by man she met on matrimonial site

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman was cheated allegedly by a man who she befriended on a matrimonial site, an official said on Sunday.

The victim, who works as a personal assistant in the Mumbai police force, is a divorcee and had posted details for remarriage, he said.

"Accused Pratik Sanjay Deore-Patil contacted her through the site. He later lured her into investing Rs 95,000 between March and August after promising good returns. He also threatened her," the Kalwa police station official said.

He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation and other offences but is yet to be arrested, the official added. PTI COR MVG BNM