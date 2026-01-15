Woman ends life after fight with mother-in-law over ghee in MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri, Jan 15 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday after a dispute with her mother-in-law over ghee, a police official said.

The incident took place in Imlaudi village, Indar police station in-charge Dinesh Singh told PTI.

"Sonam Jatav got married in 2018 and has two young children. As per her husband Dhanpal, Sonam started cooking separately due to domestic issues in the joint family. On Thursday morning, Dhanpal's mother asked Sonam for some ghee. Sonam initially refused, but at her husband's insistence, she gave about 100 grams of ghee," he said.

However, after Dhanpal got some more ghee for his mother against Sonam's wishes, a quarrel ensued between the two women, he said.

"In a fit of rage, Sonam allegedly consumed a poisonous substance kept in the house. She was first taken to a facility in Pachavali and then to Shivpuri District Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. A probe is on," the official said. PTI COR BNS MAS BNM