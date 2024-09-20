Woman ends life after parents refuse to give her mobile phone

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Dombivali in Thane district after her parents refused to give her a mobile phone, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Deslepada, the Manpada police station official said.

"Her parents have told us she was upset since they had not given her a mobile phone. She hanged herself in a room of her house. An accidental death case was registered and further probe is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM