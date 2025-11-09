Woman ends life by consuming poison in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman died by consuming poison here on Sunday allegedly after a family dispute, a police official said.

The woman also fed the toxic substance to her eight-year-old son, who is currently hospitalised in a critical condition, he said.

According to Circle Officer Gautam Rai, the incident took place in Mohandia village in Bijnor, where Lakshmi, wife of Monu, consumed poison after feeding it to her son Vasu.

Both were rushed to a medical centre, where Lakshmi was declared dead, while the boy remains in critical condition, Rai said.

He said a family dispute is believed to have led to the incident. The woman's husband had allegedly died by suicide around eight months ago.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK