Woman ends life by jumping from balcony in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) A 43-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the balcony of her flat on the fifth floor here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on August 2, they said, adding the woman, a housewife, was living with her husband and two children.

Police said they recovered handwritten notes from the house addressed to family members and in one letter, the woman mentioned her religious customs.

As per her family members, she was suffering from psychological issues for the past few years and was undergoing treatment, a police official at Narayanaguda Police Station said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said, as per the evidence collected, statements of eye-witnesses and the complainant "depression" was the cause for the woman to end her life.

She has not written any reason (for committing suicide) in the notes and they cannot be considered as suicide statements, the official clarified.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's brother, a case was registered.