Woman ends life by jumping into well with minor son

Beed, Jan 1 (PTI) A woman allegedly ended her life by jumping into a well along with her three-and-a-half-year-old son in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Darade Vasti area near Limbarui village in Beed tehsil.

The deceased were identified as Prajakta Rameshwar Darade (23) and her son Vedant, the police said.

The woman left the house with her son on Wednesday morning and headed to a well located around 300 meters away, where she took the extreme step, an official said.

When the duo did not return home for a long time, their family members launched a search and finally checked into the well, where they found her body. On being alerted, a police team immediately reached the spot.

While Prajakta's body was recovered around noon, that of the child could not be found as there was a lot of water in the well.

The administration deployed four to five electric pumps to drain the well. After five to six hours of continuous pumping, the boy's body was found at the bottom of the well late on Wednesday night, he said.

"The bodies were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations," he said, adding that the motive behind the woman's extreme step is unclear.

The police have registered a case and were investigating the matter from all angles. PTI COR NP