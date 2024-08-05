Woman ends life by jumping off 3rd floor after fight with husband

Indore, Aug 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of her house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city after a quarrel with her husband, police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Sunday evening, was captured by a person on a mobile phone camera and its video has surfaced on social media.

Angoori, mother of two children, climbed the water tank located on the third floor of the house in Singapore Township under Lasudia police station area after a fight with her husband Rahul, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said.

"Angoori's husband and neighbours tried a lot to persuade her, but in a fit of anger, she jumped from the water tank and died," he said.

A detailed investigation was on into the incident following an enquiry with the woman's husband and neighbours, the official said.

Efforts were also being made to find out the exact reason of the extreme step taken by the woman by watching the video of the incident, he added.