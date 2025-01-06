Woman ends life in MP after cyber fraudsters threaten her with arrest, extort money

Mauganj (MP), Jan 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old teacher ended her life in Mauganj in Madhya Pradesh after being threatened with arrest by cyber fraudsters who claimed a parcel she had sent contained "illegal materials", a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Reshma Pandey consumed poison on Sunday evening in Ghurehata area and succumbed on Monday, the official added.

"Cyber fraudsters were pressuring Pandey, a government guest teacher, after claiming a parcel she had sent contained illegal materials. The accused were seeking money from her. After she consumed a poisonous substance, her kin rushed her to Sanjay Medical College in Rewa but she died enroute," Superintendent of Police Rasna Thakur said.

"We have registered a case and a cyber team has begun probe," the SP added.

Advertisment

The deceased's brother-in-law Vinod Pandey said cyber fraudsters had placed her under 'digital arrest" and made her transfer Rs 22,000 and Rs 5,500 into accounts the accused gave her.

"She then consumed poison. The accused claimed she would be arrested if she did not pay money," he said. PTI COR ADU BNM