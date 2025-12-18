Woman ends life; kin with whom she had illicit relationship booked

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was booked after his female relative allegedly committed suicide inside their house, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The death of the 45-year-old woman was a fallout of their illicit relationship, he added.

The incident took place in Pratiksha Nagar in central Mumbai and the accused has been identified as Saraswat Arvind Yadav, the official said.

"The woman ended her life at their shared residence on Saturday evening. The incident came to light after her daughter came home from work. She is the complainant in the case. She alerted neighbours and also heard the voice of her kin inside, who told her the room could be opened only from outside," the official informed.

"The woman was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Our probe has found the deceased and her kin had an illicit relationship and she wanted him to marry her. She and her family had been staying with this relative for the past 17 years. The complainant and her father used to go to work every morning and would return in the evening. The deceased was working as a freelance market research analyst," he said.

Yadav was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder because he was inside the house but did not stop the woman from ending her life, nor did he rush her to hospital, the Wadala Tuck Terminal police station official said. PTI DC BNM