Woman ends life over dowry harassment in Pune; husband arrested, kin booked

Pune, Jun 9 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman ended her life by jumping off the second floor of her house in Wagholi area of Pune, after which her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and other relatives were booked for abetment of suicide, a police official said on Monday.

Swati married Suraj Pathak in March 2024 but was subjected to physical and mental torture by him as well as her in-laws and other relatives for dowry, the Wagholi police station official said.

"Fed up of the ordeal, she jumped off the second floor of her own house and ended her life. We have arrested Suraj Pathak and booked her in-laws and other relatives. Further probe is on," he said.

In May, 26-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane allegedly committed suicide after being harassed for dowry by her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister in law and brother-in-in-law. The case hit national headlines due to the accused's strong political connections. PTI SPK BNM