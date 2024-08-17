Woman ends life over harassment by husband

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 17 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman ended her life by setting herself ablaze along with her two minor children in Rayachoti in Annamaya district on Saturday as she could not bear the alleged harassment by her husband suspecting fidelity, a police official said.

According to the police official, Y Rama Devi opened the cooking gas cylinder at her house and set herself on fire along with the children.

"Her husband Y Raja (37) had installed surveillance cameras in the house to monitor her from Kuwait where he works," the official told PTI. He said Raja worked as a tailor in Kuwait.

According to police, she sent a message to her brother that she could no longer bear the harassment by Raja suspecting her fidelity.

By the time Devi's brother alerted her neighbours, she had suffered burn injuries and died, police said.

Meanwhile, police filed a case under relevant sections and are in the process of bringing Raja back to India. PTI STH SS