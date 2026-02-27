Woman ends life over repeated failure to land police job; apologises to parents in suicide note

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman, depressed over her repeated failure to clear police recruitment examinations, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Ambernath in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Pratiksha Rane, a resident of Swaminagar in Ambernath (West), was found dead on February 26.

Rane had been preparing rigorously for the police force for several years, Ambernath West police station senior inspector Syed Shabbir said.

"She harboured a deep-seated dream of joining the department to provide a better life for her parents. However, continuous setbacks in the recruitment process led her into a state of severe depression," he added.

In her suicide note, she apologised to her parents for not being able to "give you the life I wanted to give you after failing to secure a job".

A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe is underway, Shabbir said. PTI COR BNM