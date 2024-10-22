Woman ends life with minor daughter by jumping into well in MP

Umaria (MP), Oct 22 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death in a along with her one-year-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Monday in Chansura village under Indwar police station area.

While the woman's parents alleged she was harassed by her husband and in-laws, police said the reason behind will be ascertained after an investigation.

Shakun Yadav, who got married in 2017, allegedly jumped into the well in the village with her minor daughter on Monday, Indwar police station in-charge SN Prajapati said.

Advertisment

After getting the information, villagers pulled out the duo from the well but they had died by that time, Prajapati said.

The woman's parents claimed she was harassed by her husband and in-laws which resulted in the extreme step.

The police official said an investigation was underway and the reason will be known after the probe. PTI COR ADU GK