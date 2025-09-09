Woman engineer dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman engineer, employed at a private steel plant, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Tuesday.

Monalisa Nayak, who was working as an assistant general manager (research and development) at Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Patrapali, was found hanging from ceiling fan inside her room at the girl's hostel of the company under Kotra Road police station limits on Monday late evening, Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Markam said.

Nayak, a resident of Keonjhar district in Odisha, had done her M Tech from BHU and was working at Jindal Steel for the last four years. She was not married, he said.

No suicide note was found at the spot. An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, Markam added. PTI COR TKP NP