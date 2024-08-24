Woman engineer found hanging in her rented house in Odisha

Balasore, Aug 24 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman engineer was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a house in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

The body of the junior engineer, who was working in the Bhograi block, was recovered from her rented residence in Thana Chak area, a senior officer said.

The police broke open the door of the house, which was locked from the inside, and recovered the body, he said.

The body of Monalisha Hemram was sent for post-mortem examinations, the officer added. PTI CORR AAM BDC