Woman falls from luxury apartment in Kolkata, dies

Kolkata, Sept 22 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly fell from a luxury apartment in Kolkata and died on the spot, police said.

The incident occurred on Canal South Road in Tangra area, and her body was recovered on Monday morning, a senior police officer said.

The woman, identified as Gorima Ladha, has reportedly been suffering from depression for several issues, he said.

The police recovered an object in her hand at the spot, the senior police officer said, adding that it might be the one she had removed before she jumped from the multi-storeyed building.

"Sleuths suspect that Gorima may have died by suicide. But the exact cause remains unclear and is still under investigation. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to get a clear picture," he said. PTI SCH BDC