Woman falls into drain while making social media reel in Delhi's Najafgarh: Police

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman accidentally fell into a drain while allegedly making a social media reel in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area on Monday and was rescued by police personnel, an official said.

Bhawna had reportedly gone near the drain to record a video highlighting garbage dumped in the area when she slipped and fell inside, he said.

Two police personnel, who were present near the spot, pulled her out of the drain using a rope, a senior officer said.

Police said the woman was safely rescued and no injuries were reported. The incident took place when the woman was recording a video to show the poor sanitation conditions near the drain, the officer said. PTI SSJ RC