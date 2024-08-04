Pune woman falls into 100-foot deep gorge in ghat area of Satara; rescued

Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman was rescued after she fell into a 100-foot deep gorge in a ghat area in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening, an official said.

He said the woman slipped and fell when she went to attend nature's call amid heavy rains in the region.

Home Guards and locals pulled the woman to safety using a rope, the official said.

A video of the rescue went viral on social media, in which locals can be seen throwing a thick rope down the gorge, with a man descending to lift the woman to safety.

The woman suffered injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, he added.