Woman falls into sewer hole during poll campaign in Thane; netizens slam authorities

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) A woman taking part in a poll march in Maharashtra's Thane district fell into a sewer hole and managed to come out with great difficulty, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

The incident took place on Sunday, officials said.

In the video, the woman can be seen slipping into the open sewer hole while walking along with others during a poll march and then coming out disoriented and drenched in sewage till the shoulder.

It was not immediately known if she suffered any injury, and there is no confirmation about which political outfit was carrying out the march.

The video, meanwhile, elicited critical comments from netizens who said it depicted reality amid claims and counterclaims about achievements and schemes by parties fighting the November 20 polls.

Several netizens jibed that authorities could start welfare measures by covering such sewer holes.

Maharashtra assembly poll results will be declared on November 23. PTI COR BNM