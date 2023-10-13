Woman falls off motorbike after hitting pothole on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, gets overrun by truck

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) A woman in her early thirties died in Thane district after falling from a motorbike and coming under the wheels of a dumper truck, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway late on Thursday night.

Laxmi Gupta, the victim, was returning from Tungareshwar temple in the district and riding pillion on a motorbike.

The bike hit a crater in the road at Maljipada and Gupta fell down. A speeding dumper truck ran over her, police said.

Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK