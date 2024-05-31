Woman falls prey to gold at ‘cheap’ rate, loses Rs 28 lakh; two held

Thane, May 31 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons on the charge of dacoity after a woman was robbed of nearly Rs 28 lakh on the promising of gold at “cheap” rate, an official said on Friday.

In her complaint, the 36-year-old Nerul resident said one of the arrested persons had got in touch with her claiming he could get her half a kilo of gold for Rs 27.81 lakh, less than the market price.

The man took the complainant to Sanpada station in a car for the deal on May 18 but some people arrived there, threatened the woman and snatched her bag containing the money.

The man and another person who had accompanied them in the car fled the scene, she alleged.

Working on various leads, the police arrested Thane residents Rakesh Shivaji Shingte (39), who was in touch with the woman, and Roopesh Subash Sapkale (42). Efforts are on to nab the others, he added. PTI COR NR