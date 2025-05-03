Woman falls to death from 17th floor of building in Thane district

Thane, May 3 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, a woman died after falling from a high-rise in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Kalyan area, said the official from Khadakpada police station.

According to the official, a woman in her 30s reached the refuge area on the 17th floor of a residential building around 3 pm and is suspected to have jumped from there.

The watchman and a few building occupants heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot. They found the woman with serious injuries on the ground.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and the matter is being probed, he added. PTI COR NR