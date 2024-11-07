Woman falls to death from Lucknow high-rise, father accuses son-in-law of murder

Lucknow, Nov 6 (PTI) A mother of two died on Wednesday after falling from the 10th floor of a group housing society here under suspicious circumstances, police said.

The woman's father, a retired additional district judge, accused his son-in-law of killing her, even as the local police launched an investigation.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm at the Aravalli Enclave society in Vrindavan Yojna, under the SGPGI police station limits.

"He has thrown her from the 10th floor and killed her," Sharda Prasad Tiwari, father of the deceased, told reporters.

Tiwari also claimed that the son-in-law had been harassing his daughter Priti for money ever since their marriage.

In a brief statement on social media, the Lucknow Police said, "The body has been taken into custody by the local SGPGI police and sent for post-mortem." "The process has been initiated for lodging FIR in the case and further legal proceedings are being carried out," the police added. PTI KIS IJT IJT