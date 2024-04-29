Woman falls to death from running local train near Dombivli

Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman from Dombivli travelling in a crowded compartment of a local train fell on tracks and died on Monday morning, GRP officials said.

Advertisment

The deceased, identified as Riya Rajgore, boarded a CSMT-bound local train at Dombivli station in Thane district at around 8 AM.

"Due to crowd in the compartment, she lost her grip of the grab handle and fell on tracks between Kopar and Diva stations, and died on the spot," a Government Railway Police (GrP) official said.

Rajgore was working for a construction firm in Thane, he said.

She is survived by her parents, who live in Dombivli.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating. PTI COR NSK