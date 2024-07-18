Woman falls to death from Thane building during banter with colleague

Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman who worked as a cleaner died after falling from the third floor of a building here while joking around and sharing a light moment with a male colleague, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at an office in the Dombivli MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in Thane district and a video of it went viral on social media.

The woman and her colleague were having fun when they both accidentally slipped from the parapet of the third floor office, an official from Manpada police station said.

The woman fell on the ground. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, he said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem.

Her colleague got stuck at the parapet after falling and survived with injuries, the police said.

The Manpada police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, the official said. PTI COR GK