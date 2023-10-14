Woman farm labourer killed in suspected leopard attack in Amreli district

Amreli, Oct 14 (PTI) The body of a 55-year-old woman was found near a farm in Vadala village in Talala taluka of Gujarat's Amreli district, with officials suspecting that she might have been killed either by a leopard or there could be human involvement.

The deceased was identified as Shetuliben Vasava, a migrant farm labourer, said Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vikas Yadav on Saturday.

He said local police are roped in to investigate the cause of Vasava's death and the body has been sent for postmortem.

"We are awaiting a detailed postmortem report. It is believed that the woman was attacked by a leopard at around 2 am when she went out of her house. However, we are not ruling out human involvement, and for our satisfaction, we have sought the help of police," Yadav said.

Gujarat has witnessed a rise in leopard population, with the latest Census putting their number in the state to 2,274 in 2023, a 63 per cent rise from 1,395 in 2016. PTI Cor KA NSK