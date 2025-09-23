Woman fatally stabbed in front of daughter at Bengaluru bus stand

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman has been stabbed to death by her husband in front of her teenage daughter at a bus terminus here, police said on Tuesday.

The couple had been married for only three months and it was the second marriage for both of them, a police officer said, citing preliminary investigation.

The incident occurred in full public view at the Sunkadakatte bus terminus here on Monday morning, they said.

When bystanders tried to intervene, Lohitashwa (43) pulled out a knife at them before fleeing the scene. He allegedly stabbed Rekha multiple times in her chest and stomach, they said.

The victim died on the spot, and her daughter is the witness to the crime, they added.

Later, Lohitashwa voluntarily surrendered at the Kamakshipalya police station and confessed to the crime, police said.

As per preliminary investigation, the couple were in their second marriage. While Rekha was employed at a call centre, Lohitashwa was a cab driver. They met through mutual friends and after a year and a half of courtship, they got hitched.

Police suspect marital discord to be the motive behind the offence. The accused suspected Rekha of having an affair with other men.

The couple resided at a rented house near Sunkadakatte, and her elder daughter from the first marriage lived with them while her younger daughter stayed with Rekha's parents.

The couple quarreled frequently since marriage, and on the day of the incident, they had a heated argument, following which Rekha and her 13-year-old daughter left for the bus stand.

He rushed to the spot and started quarreling. When her daughter intervened, he took out a knife and stabbed her to death, the officer said.

A murder case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya police station and the accused was arrested, he added. PTI AMP ROH