Woman, father held for abetting husband's suicide in Thane district

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman and her father have been arrested for allegedly abetting her husband’s suicide in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A case under section 306 (suicide abetment) of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, has been registered at Badlapur police station against seven members of a family, an official said.

As per case details, Yash Gaikwad (22) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house on October 28, he said.

The deceased left behind a suicide note blaming his wife Ankita Pujari and six of her family members for driving him to take the extreme step, the official said.

Yash had married Ankita against the wishes of her family in June this year. The man was allegedly verbally abused about his caste and beaten up, he said.

The police on Friday arrested Ankita and her father, while the other accused are still at large, the official said.