Woman filmmaker criticises jury over ''best lyricist'' award to rapper Vedan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 (PTI) Noted filmmaker-screenwriter Deedi Damodaran on Wednesday slammed the Kerala State Film Awards given to rapper Hirandas Murali, who had been accused in a rape case.

Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, has been named as the "best lyricist" in the recently announced State Film Awards-2024 for a song in the blockbuster movie "Manjummel Boys".

The winners of the prestigious honours have been decided by a jury headed by actor Prakash Raj.

In a Facebook post, Damodaran said the lines "viyarppu thunnititta kuppayam" (the shirt stitched with sweat...) in the song penned by Vedan were "magnificent".

But that award, stained by the blood flowing from the wounds of the complainants, is an injustice, she said, adding that no song of praise can erase or conceal that sin.

The jury's decision amounts to a breach of trust against the government's policy declarations at the recent film conclave that "those who exploit women will not be protected," Damodaran further said.

Even if this decision cannot be reversed through legal means, the film jury owes an apology to the women of Kerala for etching such a verdict into the history of cinema, the woman filmmaker added.