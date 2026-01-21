Woman fires shot during birthday brawl in Gorakhpur, one injured

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A roadside birthday celebration turned violent in Gorakhpur after a woman allegedly fired a shot during a scuffle, leaving one person injured, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near a model shop in the Singhariya locality under the Cantt police station limits on Tuesday night and was captured on video, which later surfaced on social media.

The police said the accused, Anshika, a resident of Harpur Budhat, was celebrating her birthday with friends on the roadside. During the celebration, a man, Vishal Mishra, passed by with his friends, Amitabh Nishad, Shailesh and Sandeep.

An argument broke out after Vishal stopped and confronted Anshika, allegedly suspecting that she frequently accompanied his wife. The verbal exchange soon escalated into a physical altercation, the police said.

During the scuffle, Anshika allegedly took out a pistol she was carrying. As others tried to snatch the weapon, a shot was fired, which hit Amitabh Nishad in the abdomen, they said.

Amitabh, a resident of Jungle Sikri Bypass under Khorabar area and a driver employed with a nursing home manager, was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to the medical college.

Locals chased and detained Anshika and two of her associates before handing them over to the police, officials said.

The police said they have seized the pistol and taken three people, including Anshika, into custody. CCTV footage from the area has been collected as part of the investigation.

Anshika has a previous theft case registered against her, and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR KIS APL APL