Woman found dead at Greater Noida home in suspected dowry murder

Noida, Jan 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman's body was found at her rented accommodation in Greater Noida in a suspected case of dowry killing, police officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The woman's husband, who works at a private hospital in Greater Noida, is absconding and is believed to have strangled her, the officials said.

The couple hailed from Agra and had moved here just six days ago, Greater Noida Additional DCP Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

"On Tuesday, the local Knowledge Park police station officials were alerted about a woman's body having been found at a house in Tugalpur village. The woman’s family has been contacted. Her husband is absconding and searches are on to nab him," Sharma said.

Advertisment

"After the information of the death, forensic experts along with local police went to the spot and carried out legal proceedings. The body was then sent for autopsy," the officer said.

Knowledge Park police station in-charge Vipin Kumar on Wednesday said a written complaint has been received from the woman's family.

"On the basis of the allegations, the woman is suspected to have been killed due to dowry-related issues. The couple got married three years ago," he said.

Kumar said an FIR was being lodged under relevant provisions of the law for murder and dowry-related offences.

Further investigation in the case is underway and the autopsy report is awaited, he added. PTI KIS KSS KSS NB NB