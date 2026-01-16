Woman found dead at Kolkata residence, murder case registered

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) A young woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in the Narkeldanga area of Kolkata, police said on Friday.

"Information was received on January 14 at around 3 pm that a woman identified as Puspa Kumari, daughter of Raj Narayan Sah and a resident of Shibtala Lane in Kolkata had been declared brought dead at the emergency department of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRSMCH)," a senior police officer said.

Doctors reportedly noticed marks on her throat.

"Our officers visited the hospital and learned from the victim's father that a neighbour, Komal Singh, had informed him that Puspa Kumari was found lying unconscious on her bed and was unresponsive," he said.

She was subsequently taken to NRSMCH by her father and neighbours, where she was declared dead at around 3.15 pm, the police officer said, adding that the place of occurrence was secured and guarded.

Inquest and post-mortem examination were conducted on January 15 to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

After the post-mortem, the body was taken to the deceased's residence, where family members and neighbours were present.

Later that evening, a neighbour, identified as Bijanti Devi (40), wife of Anil Mahato and a resident of the same address, submitted a written complaint to the police.

Based on the complaint, Narkeldanga Police Station registered a case on Thursday under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with punishment for murder, he said, adding that an investigation into the matter has been initiated. PTI SCH RG