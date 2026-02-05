Woman found dead at lodge, man who stayed with her dies by suicide in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) A woman has been found dead under suspicious circumstances at a lodge near here, while the man who had been staying with her was later found dead by hanging, police said on Thursday.

The deceased woman was identified as K V Seema (50), a native of Ayyoth.

Her body was found in a lodge room at Andhoor near Parassinikadavu on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the police, Seema had checked into the lodge on Wednesday afternoon along with her neighbour, K P Vijayan.

Vijayan reportedly left the lodge in the evening and did not return till night.

Suspecting something amiss, lodge employees alerted the police, who broke open the door of the room and found Seema lying dead on the bed.

Police officials said preliminary examination indicated a suspicious death as injury marks were found on her neck.

However, the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, police launched a search for Vijayan.

Officers reached his house, but he allegedly escaped in a boat on Wednesday night, police said.

An official at the Kannur Rural Police headquarters said that Vijayan was later found hanging near a riverside area under the Pazhayangadi police station limits on Thursday morning.

Police said Seema and Vijayan had frequently stayed at the lodge earlier and had also stayed there for a day last month.

Thaliparamba police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with Seema’s death, while Pazhayangadi police will register a case regarding the death of Vijayan, officials said.

A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths.

Police officials said that Vijayan was under severe financial constraints. PTI TBA TBA ADB