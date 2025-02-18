Woman found dead, friend injured in suspected murder and attempted suicide in Surat district

Surat, Feb 18 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was found dead with her male friend lying injured by her side in a suspected case of murder and attempted suicide in Gujarat's Surat district on Tuesday, police said.

The duo was found in an isolated area on the roadside near Wankal village in Mangrol taluka, an official said.

He said the injured man is undergoing treatment at the Surat Civil Hospital.

Police have said they are not ruling out the possibility that the woman, Tejashvi Chaudhary, and her friend, Suresh Jogi, entered a suicide pact.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitesh Joysar said the duo were classmates in high school, and the man might have killed the woman by slitting her throat before trying to commit suicide using a sharp object.

He said there is also a possibility that they entered a suicide pact, even though this appears less likely.

"Primary investigation has revealed that the man and the woman were classmates in high school. Chaudhary was a second-year college student, and Jogi was working. We are trying to verify the information and find out the exact reason behind the incident," the SP said.

The man has sustained an injury to his throat and is not in a position to give a statement, he said.

Joysar said the woman had left her house in the morning to meet Jogi, but it is unclear if they were in a relationship.

The woman's body was shifted to Mangrol Community Health Centre for post-mortem, and further probe was underway. PTI COR KA ARU