Woman found dead in animal shed in UP village

Banda (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Police on Sunday found the body of a woman in an animal shed in a village in the Naraini Police Station area, an officer said.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Asha Kushwaha, who, the police suspect, was battered with a stone.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Raj said her face bore marks of being hit with a stone.

She might have been killed and then thrown in the shed, he added.

Her husband Sharda Prasad has been away in Mumbai since Dussehra working as a labourer, the officer said. PTI COR NAV VN VN