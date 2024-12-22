Woman found dead in Delhi's Malviya Nagar; suicide suspected

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her house in Khirki Village of south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she was taken, declared her brought dead around 1.30 pm on Saturday, they said The woman was identified as a native of Dhumatand Bhangaha village in Bihar.

Police said she had married Delhi resident Sandeep in September 2023 with the consent of his first wife, as they were unable to conceive a child.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl five months ago.

"On Saturday afternoon, Sandeep left home to pick his brother's son from school. Upon returning, he found his wife unresponsive in their room. Team recovered a ligature material (chunni), a mobile phone, and a purported suicide note from the scene," a police officer said.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, the officer said.

"Forensic analysis of the evidence is underway," he added. PTI BM VN VN