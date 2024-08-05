Woman found dead in dry canal in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 5 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found lying in a dry canal in Farrukhnagar area on Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, Vinaypal, a resident of Mahachana village was going towards his fields this morning when he noticed a foul smell coming from the canal near the field.

He went near the canal and found a naked body of a woman lying in the canal and he informed the police, they said.

A senior police officer said that there was no water in the canal and the woman’s clothes were also found near her body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, he said.