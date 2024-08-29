Woman found dead in flat, foul play suspected

Nashik (Maharashtra), Aug 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was found dead in her flat under suspicious circumstances in Pathardi area of the city on Thursday, police said.

Murder was suspected as the flat was locked from outside, but the investigators were waiting for the autopsy report, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Nisha Mayur Nagare who was living in the rented flat with her husband for the last one year, he said.

As per her domestic help, when she visited the flat for work as usual on Thursday afternoon, the door was locked from outside.

When she opened the lock with the keys which she had, she found Nisha dead in the house and alerted the neighbours.

A team of Indiranagar police reached the spot and started investigation.

As the flat was locked from outside, the woman is suspected to have been murdered, but the autopsy report will confirm the exact cause of death, the police official said.

As per the domestic help, Nisha had told her that she was going out for dinner with her husband on Wednesday.

Further probe was on. PTI COR KRK