Woman found dead in her apartment in Jaipur, police suspect murder

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman was found dead in the bathroom of her apartment here, raising suspicion of murder, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman's family members had informed that Arti Gupta (38) was not picking up phone calls from the last two days.

This prompted a police team to reach the apartment in Bindayka area where they found her dead, a police official said.

Gupta worked as a teacher and lived with a partner in the apartment, the officer said, adding that her partner is absconding after the incident.

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot and the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem on Tuesday, the police said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, they added.